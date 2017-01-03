Runners mark the end of 2016 with Telford Park Run

More than 400 runners made a kick start to getting fit for the New Year by taking part in a special Telford Town Park run.

The group headed down to the park on New Year’s Eve to take on a five-kilometre run to mark the end of 2016.

The run, which is held on a weekly basis around the park, attracts hundreds each week.

And organisers say anyone of any age or ability can take part.

Run director Chris Richards said: “The last run of 2016 went really well.

“We had more than 400 people take part today and last week, on Christmas Eve, we had 504 take part which was brilliant.

“There were lots of people taking part today for the first time which was great to see.

“The park run is a perfect activity to join in the New Year. It has changed people’s lives.

“You can run, walk or jog.

“I know some people who started by walking the course and a year later have completed their first half marathon. You get children as young as four taking part and people in their 90s.

“There is always a tail runner as well so nobody comes last.

“It’s such a great thing to be part of and lots of people have made great friends after taking part.”

The run takes place every Saturday at 9am with runners meeting at the visitors centre at Telford Town Park.

There is also a junior run on Sundays at 10am.

For more information visit parkrun.org.uk/telford