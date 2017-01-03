RAF Cosford Air Show, Shrewsbury Folk, Shrewsbury Food and more: Festivals to boost economy

Hundreds of thousands of revellers will bring millions of pounds to Shropshire when the county opens its exciting programme of 2017 festivals.

There have never been so many events planned as in the forthcoming year, with agricultural, food, craft, comedy, live music, engineering, film and the arts all being celebrated.

Among the old staples – like Shrewsbury Flower Show, Ludlow Food Festival, the Burwarton Show and RAF Cosford Air Show – are newer events that have become firmly established, like Shrewsbury Folk Festival and Shrewsbury Food Festival.

The events generate huge revenues for local businesses with pubs, hoteliers, restaurants, independent shops and others generating new profits.

Beth Heath, from Shropshire Events, is a former director of Ludlow Food Festival and was the co-founder of Shrewsbury Food Festival.

From folk and flowers to food and farming, here’s six of the best in area: Shrewsbury Folk Festival is one of the best in the UK. Five music venues, a dance tent and youth and children’s festivals feature in the annual August Bank Holiday shindig, at the West Mid Showground. Eric Bibb, former Bellowhead frontman Jon Boden, The Unthanks, Oysterband, The Young’uns, Le Vent Du Nord and Seth Lakeman are among the headliners due to top the bill. Visit: www.shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk

Shrewsbury Flower Show traditionally announces its schedule later than most. It can afford to do so because of the impressive reputation it has built up over more than a century. The Quarry Park will be packed with blooms, mouth-watering food and fireworks. Shrewsbury is home to the world’s oldest flower show and 2017’s is on August 11 and 12. Visit: www.shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk

Shrewsbury Food Festival is already into its fifth year, having grown to be the county’s biggest in that short space of time. With 200 exhibitors attending this year’s event, on June 24 and 25, the event will also feature live music, celebrity chef demonstrations, hands-on workshops and plenty of crafts. Early bird tickets are available online. Visit www.shrewsburyfoodfestival.co.uk

Burwarton Show celebrated its 125th anniversary last year and a giant event is in store on August 3. Expect main ring entertainment from The Squibb Freestyle Stunt Team and The Shetland Pony Grand National as well as stalls, pedigree animals, market stalls and great displays. The show helps to encourage rural crafts and skills and bolster local communities. Visit: www.burwartonshow.co.uk

Shropshire Kids Festival was launched last year. It’s the perfect event for youngsters and their parents. The 2017 event will take place at Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on May 13 and 14. There will be local food, educational activities and plenty of games. Visit: www.shropshirekidsfest.co.uk

RAF Cosford Air Show will return on June 11 for a celebration of all things aeronautical. Aircraft displays in the skies and on the ground will introduce people to remarkable technology, including such aircraft as the Jaguar GR3, the Tornado GR1 and the Harrier GR3. Visit: www.cosfordairshow.co.uk

She now runs four events – Shrewsbury Food Festival each summer, Shropshire Kids Festival each spring, Shropshire Winter Festival each Christmas and Telford Food Festival each summer.

She said: “There’s a greater call for this sort of thing because people love the great outdoors and they want to have fun.

“People used to think that festivals could only take place in the warmest summer months because there was the assumption that they wouldn’t come out in spring, autumn or winter.

“But, in recent years, we’ve been proving that wrong. While it’s true that most events still take place in that traditional window of summer, the season has been extended.

“If you look at the calendar for 2017, you’ll see that there’s plenty of activities all year round. There’s a festival for everyone, really. It’s a very exciting time.”

Jonathan Smith, a health and safety expert, makes sure people are safe and secure at events of all size.

Mr Smith, the boss of Online Safety Solutions Ltd, which is based at Weston Park, helps to run events from the F1 Grand Prix at Abu Dhabi to Shrewsbury Food Festival and the former Ludlow Arts Festival.

He said: “Standards are going up and up and organisers are looking to get bigger and better, it’s good to see. The festival and event circuit comprises events of all sizes and there’s been a real boom period in recent years.”

Mr Smith added: “It’s not just in the big parks and public spaces that there’s been growth. We’re also seeing an increase in community events and in smaller, street-type events. They are enormously profitable for our local towns and villages because they bring more trade and more visitors into our area.”

Jo Cunningham, from Shrewsbury Folk Festival, said people could relax, enjoy great food and drink and see first class entertainment at local events.

They no longer had to travel to some of the UK’s biggest and best-known events, like Glastonbury Festival or Cambridge Folk Festival.

Mrs Cunningham added that with a huge number of events planned for 2017, the new year promised to be spectacular.