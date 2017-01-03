Can you help solve the mystery of the Theatre Severn cat?

The friendly feline may be a year late for the Dick Whittington pantomime but this clever kitty has been keeping out of the cold at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury.

Perhaps it was the draw of Cinderella's white mice or just the roar of the crowd, but the pretty puss has made itself at home in the theatre's box office.

Despite hundreds of people arriving for the panto's sell-out shows today, the little cat remained in place.

Now theatre staff have taken to social media in a bid to find the kitty's owners.

Craig Reeves, marketing manager for Theatre Severn said: "It is a very friendly little cat. It has been very busy here throughout the day and the cat hasn't been afraid.

"We have had two sell-out shows and it has taken the noise and bustle in its stride.

"The cat was first seen at about 9.30am and has been in and out of the building. Each time we put it out it comes straight back in.

"It looks to be between two and five years of age and it is most likely that it comes from the houses opposite. We had another cat visit us that a couple of years ago but he found his way home."

The tabby and white cat has a small cut to its ear and if no one comes forward to claim it, kind-hearted box office staff will take it to the vet to see if it is microchipped.

"We hope its owners will see it on Facebook and Twitter and come forward. It deserves to go home although it has been lovely to have it here."