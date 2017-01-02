facebook icon twitter icon
Red Dwarf's Chris Barrie coming to Telford Comic Con

Red Dwarf star Chris Barrie will make an appearance at Telford's Comic Con in February, it has been announced.

Chris Barrie, centre, with other members of the Red Dwarf cast at Birmingham Comic Con in 2014

The Hanover-born actor, who plays Arnold Rimmer in the scifi series, will meet fans at the International Centre attraction.

See Chris Barrie in Red Dwarf here:

The 56 year old has starred in almost all episodes of the series which began back in 1992.

He will be available for autographs and pictures at the one-day event which takes place on Saturday, February 11.

The show will run from 9.30am till 5pm.

For more information click here

