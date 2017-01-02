Red Dwarf's Chris Barrie coming to Telford Comic Con
Red Dwarf star Chris Barrie will make an appearance at Telford's Comic Con in February, it has been announced.
The Hanover-born actor, who plays Arnold Rimmer in the scifi series, will meet fans at the International Centre attraction.
See Chris Barrie in Red Dwarf here:
The 56 year old has starred in almost all episodes of the series which began back in 1992.
He will be available for autographs and pictures at the one-day event which takes place on Saturday, February 11.
The show will run from 9.30am till 5pm.
For more information click hereSubscribe to our Newsletter
Comments for: "Red Dwarf's Chris Barrie coming to Telford Comic Con"
Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.