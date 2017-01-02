Red Dwarf's Chris Barrie coming to Telford Comic Con

Red Dwarf star Chris Barrie will make an appearance at Telford's Comic Con in February, it has been announced.

The Hanover-born actor, who plays Arnold Rimmer in the scifi series, will meet fans at the International Centre attraction.

See Chris Barrie in Red Dwarf here:

The 56 year old has starred in almost all episodes of the series which began back in 1992.

He will be available for autographs and pictures at the one-day event which takes place on Saturday, February 11.

The show will run from 9.30am till 5pm.

For more information click here