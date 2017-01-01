Once Upon a Time star announced for Shropshire convention

The star of the Disney-influenced drama Once Upon a Time will be coming to Shropshire for a convention in May.

Jennifer Morrison, best known as Doctor Allison Cameron in the Hugh Laurie-led hit House, will attend Telford Fan Zone on both days of the convention, on May 20 and 21.

Morrison has also had roles in the new Star Trek films and How I Met Your Mother.

She currently stars as Emma Swan in the ABC drama Once Upon A Time, which updates Disney favourites for modern, adult audiences.

She is the latest guest to be announced for the expo, which takes place at Telford’s International Centre.

Other celebrities visiting the town will include Brianna Hildebrand, from Deadpool, Colin O’Donoghue, from Once Upon a Time, and Rose McIver, from iZombie.

Tickets for the Telford International Centre event are available from £10 for adults and £5 for children. Details and tickets via wcmevents.co.uk