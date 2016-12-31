Magic! Britain’s Got Talent winner Lance Corporal Richard Jones heading to Shrophire

Lance Corporal Richard Jones wowed audiences with his magic tricks to become the winner of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent.

Now a Shropshire audience will be able to witness the enchantment themselves as Richard has announced he will perform at a show in Market Drayton next year.

Richard, 25, a bandsman in the Household Cavalry, was the first magician to win the ITV show.

Since then he has gone on to dazzle West End audiences in magic show hit ‘Impossible’ during the summer.

Richard recently was promoted to member of The Inner Magic Circle with gold star, the most prestigious honour in The Magic Circle.

He performed a spell-binding routine at this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

He is also still a serving soldier with tasks and training to attend to.

Richard, who grew up in Chigwell, Essex, comes from a service family. His grandparents, parents and brother have all had military or police careers, which inspired Richard to strive for a career in the army.

Although Richard always enjoyed watching magic as a child, it wasn’t until he joined the army that he took it up, performing in front of his colleagues.

Next year he will be taking a break from being a serving soldier to embark on his 2017 tour – The Power of Imagination.

He will be performing his show at the Festival Drayton Centre in Market Drayton on April 24.

Robyn Edwards, operations manager at the Festival Drayton Centre, said: “As the first ever magician to be crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent, we are really pleased to be hosting Lance Corporal Richard Jones at the centre in April.

“TV audiences were captivated by his performances during the competition and we are sure his magic tricks will astound our audience also.

“Richard is currently performing as a military musician in The Band of The Household Cavalry and we are delighted to be welcoming someone of his calibre to our stage.”

Tickets are £16.50 and can be bought by calling 01630 654444.