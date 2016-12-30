Top unusual wedding venues in the Midlands and Shropshire

Have you recently got engaged and found yourself fixated with wedding magazines, trawling your way through them trying to find the perfect place for yourself and your partner to tie the knot?

Perhaps you're just a dreamer, or are perhaps planning to propose to that special someone.

Planning a wedding is never easy, so we’ve pulled together a list of top unusual wedding venues across the Midlands and Shropshire that may help you to find the place to hold your fairytale wedding:

Kidderminster Town Hall - Kidderminster

Still resonating off the walls of this landmark venue which opened in 1855 are the speeches made by eminent leaders Winston Churchill, Emmeline Pankhurst and Earnest Shackleton as well as great music from The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and The Who.

The Town Hall is a fine Victorian Grade II listed Music Hall set in the heart of Kidderminster’s Conservation area.

Hawkstone Park - Shropshire

Hawkstone Park is well known for its stunning Follies and breathtaking countryside, making it a perfect place for weddings too.

With a number of venues and wedding packages on offer the park provides flexibility for both your guest number and budget to create your perfect day. You can also book in for a round of golf at one of the parks stunning championship golf courses.

Couples can choose from the sandstone cliffs overlooking the park to make their vows or in the grotto itself. The Follies will accommodate wedding parties for between 20 and 40 guests and will be available between April and October each year.

Cannock Chase - Staffordshire

As well as being home to beautiful woodland walks, mountain bike trails and family activities, Cannock Chase can also be used as a setting for a stunning wedding.

Celebrate your special day in some of the most stunning surroundings, in a forest that is home to fallow deer, birds and other wildlife.

The Old Library - Digbeth

Set in the heart of The Custard Factory, The Old Library is a stunning venue to celebrate your ceremony and reception. With soaring ceilings, stunning arched windows and white interior, it’s easy to decorate the library to suit the theme of your wedding. Whether you want a live band or a DJ, it doesn’t matter; there is plenty of room for you and your guests to dance the night away.

The Custard Factory itself is a great wedding venue; its close knit, colourful buildings, unique art installations and bunting make it the perfect backdrop for your photos.

Spring Grove House at West Midlands Safari Park, Bewdley

With stunning interior and exterior, Spring Grove House is a perfect place to celebrate your wedding – especially if you’re an animal lover.

This stunning Georgian building is set right in the heart of the safari park, so you can expect an exciting adventure for your wedding day.

The Electric Cinema, Birmingham

Step in to your own movie wedding at The Electric, Birmingham.

The oldest cinema in the country, you can celebrate your special day with a silver screen backdrop and plan your fairytale wedding to be fit enough for movie stars.

Rowton Castle, Shrewsbury

Located in the heart of the Shropshire countryside, Rowton Castle is a wedding venue fit for a prince and princess.

What could be more romantic than tying the knot at this Grade 11 listed building; with 17 stunning acres of land perfect for family photos, a beautiful interior and exterior, this award winning venue suitable for any sized celebration.

Walsall Football Club, Walsall

If you’re both football lovers, why don’t you consider tying the knot at your favourite clubs venue? Whether you’re Wolves fans, Saddlers fans or Blues fans – it doesn’t matter. Most clubs have suites that offer weddings.

Of course, the only problem may be if you both support different teams!

Drayton Manor, Staffordshire

Some people are adrenaline junkies through and through, in which case your perfect wedding venue may be a theme park. Drayton Manor theme park’s four-star hotel offers an array of wedding packages for a truly unique venue.

Have your photos taken next to one of the parks iconic rides – there’s nothing stopping you getting on one yourselves, you just may want to consider changing your clothes!

Blists Hill Victorian Town, Ironbridge

Step back in time and celebrate your wedding at Blists Hill Victorian Town. With room for up to 40 guests, this charming venue certainly offers a unique place to say your ‘I dos’.

With working shops, a pub and fairground, you can plan your perfect vintage wedding here. The beautiful Forest Glen Refreshment Pavilion is a delightful Victorian tea room that is licensed for civil ceremonies. If a more intimate wedding is what you’re after the Club Room - situated above the New Inn Public House – may be the perfect choice.

You can even enhance your wedding a pint at the pub, a ride on the funfair and actors and singers to give your wedding the ultimate Victorian theme.

Seven Valley Railway

Start the new journey in style with a trip in a vintage railway carriage.

The Engine House and Visitor Centre in Shropshire are both licensed for civil ceremonies. So celebrate your marriage before hoping on board a dining carriage for a journey with the most stunning backdrops.

Grand Station, Wolverhampton

If you want to plan an elegant wedding, the Grand Station might just be the perfect venue for you and your guests.

With four rooms to choose from – all accommodating a different number of guests – you can plan everything from your civil ceremony to your exquisitely stunning reception.

Ludlow Castle, Ludlow

Set inside the castle, The Round Chapel and Castle House are two incredibly historical venues for you and your partner to celebrate your marriage.

Whether you choose to simply hold your ceremony there or have your reception in a marquee in the castles grounds – the choice is yours. But the venue is certainly fit for a King and Queen.

The Boat House at Aston Marina

When it comes to beautiful views, The Boat House at Aston Marina does a pretty good job at ticking off that box and more. The venue is licensed for civil ceremonies as well as providing somewhere for a relaxed and hassle-free wedding.

All food for your wedding is made fresh on site by The Boat House’s award-winning chefs and staff will work closely with you to create the wedding you’ve always dreamed off.

