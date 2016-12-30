Telford Town Park winter wonderland will return

A winter wonderland at a top Telford tourist attraction has been its best yet.

The event at Wonderland in Telford Town Park has been so successful it will now return in the new year.

Staff working at Wonderland have thanked all customers for making the event bigger and better than ever.

This year had the addition of Christmas princesses, which made it a sell-out. Now the princesses will return with some other friendly faces in the February half term.

Wonderland will open from February 18 to 26 from 10.30am to 4pm, with princesses doing meet-and-greet sessions between 11am and 3pm.

Admission is £8.50 and under-twos go free. For more information visit www.wonderlandmidlands.com or call 01952 591633.