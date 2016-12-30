Telford Exotic Zoo set to move to a bigger site

Just three years ago Telford’s Exotic Zoo was nothing more than an idea for its owner and founder Scott Adams.

But now Scott and the animals are preparing for a move to a bigger site – and he is the resident animal man on the iconic Blue Peter TV show.

After spending Christmas Day caring for his animals, Scott said he is looking forward to what 2017 may bring.

The 33-year-old, who runs the zoo in Donnington with wife Verity, said that in January work will begin on building classrooms at Lakeside Animal Park, next to the plant centre in Priorslee, with operations fully moved over by the summer.

He said: “We will reopen as a full zoo, with full licence and an education centre, a sensory area. We will be a community zoo with a low entrance fee so we are accessible to everyone.”

The zoo is teaming up with charity Combat Health, which is a mental health charity that supports ex-servicemen and women, who will be helping to build the new zoo.

Mr Adams said: “It is really exciting.

“We’re trying our best to involve the local community as much as possible.”

He said 2016 had been a really exciting year for the zoo, which saw its profile raised as Mr Adams began appearing on CBBC’s Blue Peter and also went on a trip to Madagascar, which has inspired him to set up his own charity.

Mr Adams said: “I became the animal man on Blue Peter so I’ve been doing a lot of television stuff with the BBC.

“I’m hoping in the new year that will grow and grow. It has been really good going into schools and children see animals that they have seen on telly.”

Though the zoo is not open to the general public it runs therapy sessions and visits schools and nursing homes.