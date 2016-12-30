Line-up is revealed for Church Stretton Arts Festival

It may be the depths of winter but a preliminary line up has been announced for a town’s summer arts festival.

The annual Church Stretton Arts Festival will take place from July 29 to August 13 in 2017, but already the programme is filling up with a range of music, theatre, talks and exhibitions in a number of venues in Church Stretton and the surrounding area.

Music already lined up includes an opening concert at Concord College in nearby Acton Burnell by the Martinu String Quartet, plus performances from pianist Timothy End, guitar duo the Katona Twins, Ferio Saxophone Quartet, classical group 4 Girls 4 Harps and folk and world music quartet Kabantu at Church Stretton School.

Tribute act Planet Abba will be bringing the Swedes’ songs to the school and poet Clair Whitefield is scheduled to perform her show Chopping Chillies, and Chapterhouse Theatre Company will put on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.

At St Laurence’s Church will be medieval musical performers Passamezzo, the Frith Piano Quartet and woodwind-playing siblings the Rose Trio.

The festival will be capped off once more at Concord College with jazzy club music from the 1920s and 1930s, New York style, with Swinging at the Cotton Club.

As usual an exhibition of work will also be staged, with artists, craft people and photographers living within 30 miles of Church Stretton all represented.