Kylie Minogue, Sir Cliff Richard, DIY SOS and more: Top entertainment stories of 2016

It's been a big year here for our entertainment section, with star-studded stories boasting local links garnering the biggest reactions from our readers.

With Kylie Minogue wedding a former Shrewsbury school pupil, Sir Cliff Richard announcing a Shropshire open-air concert and DIY SOS dividing the region - take a look at our top 10 stories of 2016:

DIY SOS: Mixed emotions as Nick Knowles and his team help Shropshire family finish home

Joe Grafton and his daughter Lucy had their lives transformed as their home in Hopesay was revitalised by the DIY SOS team.

The BBC show, which steps in to help people whose building projects have turned into a nightmare, brought than 100 tradesman and volunteers to Joe’s shell of a home in Hopesay, near Craven Arms, in February.

The father and daughter had been living in a caravan next to their building site of a house for most of 2015 after a catalogue of tragic misfortunes, including the sudden death of Joe’s wife and Lucy’s mother Jessica at the age of 39 in 2014.

TV show sends out a Shropshire DIY SOS

DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles tweeted an urgent appeal for help – as his team prepared to transform a house in Shropshire in February.

The programme came to the aid of former firefighter Joe Grafton, who had been forced to live in a caravan with his young daughter Lucy.

Telford getting its own Christmas market

A European Christmas Market complete with wooden chalets, beer and hot drinks came to Telford this year.

Following in the footsteps of Birmingham's popular market, Southwater was transformed by 22 chalets offering a variety of drinks, treats and gifts.

Kylie Minogue to wed former Shrewsbury School pupil Joshua Sasse

Former-Shrewsbury school pupil Joshua Sasse had all his dreams come true as he announced his engagement to Australian pop star Kylie Minogue this year.

Kylie met her husband-to-be in September and she has spoken publicly about their romance, as well as appearing at showbiz events sporting a glittering jewel on her wedding finger.

Think you know your Shropshire slang? Take our quiz and test your knowledge

Our Shropshire slang quiz took readers by storm comparing their scores and discussing the words in question.

With influences from both the Black Country and Wales, Shropshire has over the years developed its own intriguing dialect.

Sir Cliff Richard announces Shropshire open-air concert

This year Sir Cliff Richard announced that in 2017 he will be staging an open-air concert in Shropshire, much to our reader's glee.

The veteran singer has announced he will be playing an open-air concert at Walcot Hall in south Shropshire, as one of just 10 dates across the UK and Ireland next year.

Are you 100% Salopian? Test your Shropshire knowledge and find out

We set out to test the region as to whether they were true Salopians or not, with one of our very own quizzes.

If you know your Wrekin from your Long Mynd, if you're clued up on the Shrewsbury/Shrowsbury debate, you could be 100% Salopian.

Shrewsbury nightlife hotting up with opening of new club

A Fire and Ice themed bar took the streets of Shrewsbury by storm this year as Club Inferno opened.

Club Inferno took over the currently empty unit in Raven Meadows, which was most recently The Aviary.

Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry escorted back to hotel from Telford club in a dog rescue van

One Geordie Shore star had a little too much of a good time while on a night out in Telford.

The MTV star was seen being gently helped out of Pussycats and driven back to her hotel in a dog rescue van.

When and where can I see the Flying Scotsman on the Severn Valley Railway?

For months steam fans studied the scenic Severn Valley landscape to work out the best vantage points to capture Flying Scotsman as she steams up and down the line.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “We understand people are excited about seeing the famous locomotives and want to ensure you have a great day out. But the railway is a hazardous environment and we would urge people to use safe vantage points to view and take pictures of the train, stay clear of the line and not be tempted to risk their lives and the lives of others by trespassing on the tracks.”