facebook icon twitter icon
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

American Horror Story star Barbara Tarbuck has died

Actress Barbara Tarbuck, best known to UK audiences as Mother Superior Claudia on American Horror Story: Asylum, has died at the age of 74.

Barbara Tarbuck
Barbara Tarbuck

Barbara was also a long-term star of US soap General Hospital, playing Jane Jacks.

 

Actress Barbara Tarbuck, left, and actress Naomi Grossman arrive at the American Horror Story: Asylum Blu-ray and DVD launch event
Barbara with co-star Naomi Grossman (Dan Steinberg/Fox)
 

Her daughter Jennifer Lane Connolly said she suffered from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disorder, a rare degenerative brain disease, and died at her Los Angeles home on Monday.

Barbara was especially proud of her regional and New York theatre work, her daughter said, including a role in the original 1980s Broadway production of Neil Simon’s Brighton Beach Memoirs.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Comments for: "American Horror Story star Barbara Tarbuck has died"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.