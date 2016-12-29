Four bakers relive Christmas past in televison programme filmed at Blists Hill

Four modern day bakers were given the chance to relive Christmas past for a television programme filmed at a Shropshire museum.

Victorian Bakers at Christmas, which aired on Christmas Day, was shot at Blists Hill Victorian Museum, near Ironbridge, and tasked a team of four with creating a host of festive favourites using the technology and techniques available during the 19th century.

Many familiar locations from the museum got an airing during the episode when the contestants were taken by horse and cart through the streets of the open air museum before arriving at the A Farryner bakery.

Bakers John Foster, Duncan Glendinning, Harpreet Baura and John Swift tried their hand at a traditional Christmas cake, treacle pudding and even mincemeat pies – with real beef tongue and trotters.

Bosses at the museum hope that the TV appearance might drive more visitors to Blists Hill after an already successful Christmas period.

Visitors were given the chance to discover more about a Victorian Christmas during the first two weekends of December, beating last year’s figures.

Paul Gossage, of the Ironbridge Gorge Museums, said: “We had excellent visitor numbers for our two Christmas weekends in early December.

“We hope that our appearance on BBC2’s Victorian Bakers at Christmas, which aired on Christmas night, encourage even more visitors to visit between Christmas and New Year.

“The museums are open between 10am and 4pm during the festive period.”