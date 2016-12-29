Baby giraffe born at Chester Zoo

Cuddling up to his mum for the first time, this rare Rothschild’s giraffe calf was born on Boxing Day at Chester Zoo.

The six-foot-tall youngster, which is yet to be sexed or given a name, arrived to first time mum Tula and dad Meru at around 7am and was up on its feet just minutes later.

Rothschild’s giraffes are one of the most endangered subspecies of giraffe and one of the world’s most at risk species.

Recent estimates suggest that less than 1,600 individuals remain in the wild, primarily as a result of poaching and habitat loss.

Sarah Roffe, team manager of giraffes at the zoo, said: “Rothschild’s giraffes are highly endangered and so the arrival of a new calf is a major cause for celebration.

“It really is the best Christmas gift we could have ever have wished for.

“Shortly after being born, the calf was up on its feet, which was really pleasing to see.

“When it gets a little more used to its long legs it will be introduced to the rest of the herd but, for now, it’s important that mum and calf spend a few days together striking up those early bonds.

“This iconic species is often overlooked in Africa and, sadly, Rothschild’s giraffes are experiencing a silent extinction.

“They are very much under threat in the wild, so it’s vital that our new calf helps us to throw a spotlight on this amazing species.

“Hopefully, our not-so-little arrival can generate more awareness of the huge pressures that Rothschild’s giraffes face in the wild.”

Earlier this year Chester Zoo’s giraffe experts travelled to Uganda to help project partners, The Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF), conduct their first-ever census on the Rothschild’s giraffe species – an attempt to better understand why the population in the national park is not increasing.