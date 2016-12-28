Tractors head out to Bridgnorth in cancer fight

Tractors chugged through the streets of a town to raise funds for Prostate Cancer Support.

Bridgnorth Vintage Machinery Club held a Tractor Run on Boxing Day, which raised £1,703.

In total 78 tractors took part in the event, with some drivers dressed in costume.

Secretary of Bridgnorth Vintage Machinery Club, David Spruce, said: “We have been in Bridgnorth now for 30 years.

“The tractor run went very well, no break-downs and there was lots of interest from the public on the route.”

The club was formed in 1986 in order to represent a broad spectrum of vintage machinery including agricultural, motorcar, motorcycle, static engine, and steam engines. To date the club has donated about £66,000 to the Midlands Air Ambulance.

The lifesaving charity is the main charity backed by the group.

Social meetings of the club are held every month.

The next tractor run will take place on April 2.

For more information on the group contact its secretary Mr Spruce on 0798 6170715 or email him at davidrspruce@gmail.com