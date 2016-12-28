facebook icon twitter icon
All aboard for mince pie specials at Llangollen steam railway

All aboard! After a highly successful Santa season, a heritage railway is steaming up again this week for its popular mince pie specials.

Llangollen Railway is hosting a series of mince pie specials through the Dee Valley for train enthusiasts

Llangollen’s steam railway saw the only standard gauge trains running across the whole of Wales on Boxing Day as the mainline service closed down.

The tourist attraction’s mince pie specials are now attracting hundreds of people wanting some fresh air and exercise between Christmas and new year.

Driver Graham Hoyland cooks up a treat

Visitors enjoy a trip through the Dee Valley on the train with the bare, winter trees allowing the best views of the river.

Adults have a mince pie and a tipple while children also enjoy a treat on the train.

George Jones, spokesman for the railway, said the festive season had been a great success for the railway. He said: “The Santa Specials were once again very successful and this week people are taking the chance to get out in the good weather and have a trip on the railway.

“On Friday and Saturday we have our Winter Warmer gala at Llangollen when there will be three steam trains and diesel trains running a 45-minute service on the line. It will be a real festive feast for train enthusiasts.”

The Llangollen Railway is working on a project to built a new station in Corwen. This year the railway line was extended to the neighbouring town with the first train on St David’s Day.

