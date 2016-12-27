Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour: Final line-up announced

The final line-up for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour has been announced.

The show will run from January 20 to 22 at Birmingham’s Barclaycard Arena with shows on Friday 20 at 7.30pm, Saturday 21 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and Sunday 22 at 1.30pm and 6.30pm.

It will feature Louise Redknapp & Kevin Clifton, Danny Mac & Oti Mabuse, 2016 winner Ore Oduba & Karen Clifton, people’s favourite Ed Balls & Katya Jones, Daisy Lowe & Aljaž Skorjanec and Lesley Joseph & Gorka Marquez. Completing the line-up are six of this series’ fabulous professional dancers Giovanni Pernice and Janette Manrara, AJ Pritchard and Chloe Hewitt, Oksana Platero and Neil Jones.

The celebrities and professional dancers will be joining tour judges Len Goodman, Craig Revel Horwood, who also directs the show, and Karen Hardy, along with 2017 tour host, Anita Rani.

Tickets for the Barclaycard Arena dates are on sale now from www.theticketfactory.com or by calling 0844 33 88 222.

Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.

Tickets are priced at £73.93, £51.43 and £40.18.

Prices include admin fees and an 80p facility fee, plus a £2.55 fulfilment fee per order.

For more information, visit www.strictlycomedancinglive.com