Showtunes to feature in Birmingham show

Showtunes from movies and musicals will feature during two nights of festive entertainment at Birmingham’s Symphony Hall.

The Sound of Musicals will feature on Thursday with Richard Balcombe (pictured) conducting the Manchester Concert Orchestra.

The show is back by popular demand and fans will be able to enjoy a new programme of show-stopping music and songs from the greatest Broadway and West End musicals.

Among the featured tunes will be songs from Anything Goes, Oklahoma!, Billy Elliot, Miss Saigon, Wicked, Hair, Aspects Of Love, The Phantom of the Opera, Sunset Boulevard, Les Miserables, A Chorus Line and Rent.

The show will feature an all-star line up from London’s glittering West End with Kerry Ellis, Joanna Ampil, Oliver Tompsett and Graham Bickley all taking part in the performance. Meanwhile, the Symphony Hall will welcome will welcome a showdown called Zimmer Vs Williams on December 30.

Fans can enjoy the very best scores from the two greatest film composers of the 20th Century.

Anthony Inglis will conduct the London Concert Orchestra with the programme comprising Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight Rides, Inception, The Da Vinci Code, Gladiator, Man of Steel and Batman Begins versus ET, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Close Encounters, Star Wars and Superman.

They are some of the most iconic film scores ever written and fans will no doubt enjoy all the tunes from their favourite movies.