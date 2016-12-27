Seann Walsh heading to Telford

A funnyman described by one national newspaper as ‘unquestionably the best observational comic of his generation’ is heading to Telford.

Lie-in King Seann Walsh has also been described as ‘one of comedy’s hottest properties...very talented, very funny’.

He has also previously toured successful show Ying and Young with fellow comedian Josh Widdicombe.

He will bring his new show to Oakengates Theatre @ The Place on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 8pm.

Venue spokesman Chris Kowalik said: “As star of Channel 4’s Stand Up For The Week and BBC1’s Live At The Apollo, you might have seen Seann on TV, but he’s something else live – pacing the stage, working the room and reducing crowds to hysterics. Even if he’d probably rather be at home watching Sky Sports News.”

The show received positive press after being unveiled at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and fans can look forward to the usual oddball looks at everyday life from Seann.

Tickets for The Lie-in King at Oakengates Theatre @ The Place are £15.

They are on sale now and can be booked online at www.theplacetelford.com or by calling the box office on 01952 382382, or in person at the theatre or Southwater One in Telford Town Centre.