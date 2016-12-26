Top places for pie in Shropshire and the Midlands

In our opinion, when the weather’s being so stereotypically British – cold and rainy (you know the drill) – there is little better than sitting around the table with a good old pie swimming in steaming hot gravy.

Here are our recommendations for top places to get a pie across the Midlands and Shropshire:

The Pie Factory - Tipton

When it comes to finding a place that serves quality pies in the Black Country, it doesn’t get much better than Mad O’Roukes' Pie Factory.

The menu alone is enough to make you hungry, yet the wide variety of choice makes it a very difficult decision as to which pie is the right one for you. From lamb, to chicken, to curry, to sweet potato and mushroom – there are pies to suit all taste buds.

And of course there’s also a pie food challenge; if you polish off the Desperate Dan’s Cow Pie - complete with pastry horns - in one sitting, then hats off to you.

See our Liz take on the Desperate Dan's Cow Pie here

Kidderminster Harriers - Aggborough Stadium, Kidderminster

At £4.50 a pop, the club officially serves the most expensive grub on the nation's terraces - but, legend has it, they're one of the best in the country.

Our Rob Golledge tried the cottage pie - and ate 'every delicious mouthful', he said.

See Rob try the pie here

Ludlow Food Centre - Shropshire

When it comes to testing the cuisine of Shropshire, it doesn’t really get more traditional than a fidget pie.

First cooked up in Shropshire around 400 years ago, the fillings include, gammon, onions, apples and cider, topped with a pastry and cheese lid.

You know the fidget pie must be good, as it has been tried and tested by popular TV chefs the Hairy Bikers. The Ludlow Food Centre, famous for the fidget pie, actually appeared on Hairy Bikers in 2013, where the pair cooked up their very own version.

Pietanic - Birmingham

This pop-up pie shop appears across Birmingham, bringing you some top notch pies from a converted 1969 Citroen H Van.

Working alongside the likes of Selfridges, The Hare & Hounds and Brew Dog, Pietanic serves up quality home-made pies from the classic steak and kidney, to sweet potato and goats’ cheese and spinach.

You can even hire Pietanic for private events.

Click here for more information

The Armoury - Shrewsbury

Rumour has it that The Armoury’s chicken, leek and ham hock pie is among the best in Shropshire.

This welcoming, homely pub in the heart of Shrewsbury has just the one pie on the menu - but it has a great reputation.

For more information click here

The Shrewsbury Arms - Albrighton

The Shrewsbury Arms’ 'Famous Fish Pie', filled with smoked haddock, salmon, scallops and prawn, topped with cheddar baked mash, is delicious - and a great alternative to meat pies

The restaurant also serves 'Slow Cooked Shoulder of Pork and Apple Pie'.

For more information click here

The Molinuex - Wolverhampton

Let’s be honest, you can’t go along to a football match and not tuck into a pie to keep your hands warm for the 90-minutes of cold and rain that comes with most Wolves games.

The club serves delicious pies - from steak to balti - costing just £3 each.

Jeykll and Hyde, Birmingham

Not only does Jeykll and Hyde dish out great cocktails, it also offers great pies on its food menu too.

From traditional fillings such as steak, ale and mushroom, to blackened cajun chicken, you’ll be tucking into a hearty pie that is bound to satisfy. The restaurant also has a regular pie of the week.

For more information click here

The Woodman Inn, Bilbrook

While The Woodman is well known for grilled dishes and hectic food challenges, it also serves up a good, traditional beef and ale pie.

For £6.29 you’ll get a pie packed with British minced beef, ale, onions, carrots and leeks, topped with a chunky slice of shortcrust pastry, accompanied with chips, peas and gravy. A pie fit for National Pie Week.

For more information click here

The Old Joint Stock, Birmingham

A pub and theatre venue, The Old Joint Stock is a great place to grab a pre-show pie and a pint.

Pies are a speciality at The Old Joint Stock. Their handmade products are baked fresh and with a pie of the day up for grabs there’s always something different to try each time you visit.

For more information click here

The Boar's Head - Bishops Castle

Though not strictly a pie - given the topping is potato - the Shropshire Hotpot (£11.95) here is delicious. Stuffed with chicken thighs and gammon chunks in a leek and mustard sauce, topped with potato gratin and served with vegetables. An indulgent treat stuffed with meat and the perfect winter warmer.

Those after a more traditional pie can also choose from Boars Head Pie (£10.95) - containing beef hunks cooked in local beer and topped with pastry - or the Fish Pie (£11.95), which contains salmon, smoked haddock, prawns and cod in a white wine and dill sauce, topped with cheesy mash.

For more information click here