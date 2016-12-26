The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show coming to the Midlands

One of the most iconic characters in children’s literature will be arriving in Birmingham next month when The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show plays at New Alexandra Theatre for two nights from Monday, January 30 following a West End run.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show will feature a menagerie of 75 enchanting puppets during a magical 60-minute show that faithfully adapts four of Eric Carle’s best-loved books for the stage: The Artist Who Painted A Blue Horse, Mister Seahorse, The Very Lonely Firefly and, of course, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Eric Carle’s books have captivated generations of readers with their iconic hand-painted illustrations and distinctively simple stories, introducing millions of children to a bigger, brighter world, and to their first experience of reading itself.

His best-known work, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has nibbled its way into the hearts of millions of children all over the world.

It has been translated into 62 languages and sold more than 43 million copies, remaining one of the top 10 best-selling children’s books of all time.

Since it was first published in 1969, Eric Carle has illustrated more than 70 books, most of which he also wrote, and more than 132 million copies of his books have sold around the world.