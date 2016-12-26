New Years Eve 2016: Where to celebrate in Shropshire

It's time for the biggest party of the year - New Years Eve. If you haven't decided where to fill yourself with buffet food and champagne to count down to 2017, here in Shropshire we have a perfect selection of themed parties to wave goodbye to 2016.

New Years Eve Party - Garthmyl Hall, Powys

Enter 2017 in style with Garthmyl Hall's opulenty New Year's Eve Party.

Be greeted with a welcome cocktail, food from the Fodder in the Field and live entertainment from the Indigo Machine Band.

Accomodation packages are also available, with breakfast included in the price.

New Years Eve Boat Party - Sabrina Boat, Shrewsbury

Welcome in the New Year on the most unique venue in Shrewsbury with their very own firework display.

All aboard Sabrina Boats as you traverse the River Severn complete with an on-board bar and food options.

Hoedown - Porterhouse SY1, Shrewsbury

Dust off your cowboy boots and get ready for a true American Hoedown right here in Shrewsbury.

Star the night with a three course American-style meal for your party before dancing the night away with live music from Nibbs and Eddy.

New Years Eve - The Orchard, Newport

The Orchard of Newport is set to start the New Year with a whole heap of booze, food and spectacular entertainment.

The evening begins with an eight course Gala Dinner followed by fireworks at midnight.

New Years Eve Party - The Wightman, Shrewsbury

Enjoy the sounds of smooth jazz as 2017 starts at Shrewsbury venue The Wightman

Enjoy entertainment from The Hot Jazz Biscuits, live DJ and lione piper to enter into the New Year until 1a.m

New Year 2016 - Henry Tudor House, Shrewsbury

For a sophisticated and gourmet New Years Eve celebration look no further than Shrewsbury's Henry Tudor House.

You have the choice of 7 gourmet dishes from their exclusive menu accompanied by live music from Jenkins and Davies.

Dancing will begin on the ground floor at 11.00pm before the clock strike midnight.

New Years Eve 2016 - The Huntsman of Little Wenlock, Telford

As well as an extensive list of festive feasts and entertainment, the Huntsman of Little Wenlock also has a bumper plan for New Years Eve.

On arrival you will be greeted with champagne before being seated for a three course gourmet meal/

Live entertainment will begin from 9.30pm until midnight.

Skint 2017 NYE - The Buttermarket, Shrewsbury

Bring 2017 in with a bang at The Buttermarket with their biggest New Years Eve party to date.

Arrive at the venue via the free Butterbus in the town centre and enjoy free entry until 10.00pm.

There will be three rooms and three floors of music all night boasting epic light and laser shows and an explosive confetti cannon.

VIP upgrade tickets also give you exclusive access to private areas such as the mezzanine balcony as well as your own booth and bottles of spirits.

Gala Dinnner and Dance - Shrewsbury Town Football Club

Shrewsbury Town Football Club are proud to announce the return of their festive events, including their stylish gala dinner and dance for New Years Eve.

Enjoy a sumptuous dinner accompanied by live entertainment by their resident DJs

Zonked New Years Eve Basslayerz - Midnights, Telford

Zonked is back again, this time bringing shadow demon empires basslayerz for round 2 in Telford for New Years Eve.

Enjoy an array of local talent showing what they've got for just £5 on the door all night.

Live entertainment will run all the way through the night, including midnight

Magical New Years Eve - The Wroxeter Hotel, Shrewsbury

For a meal with a twist head to the Wroxeter Hotel for their Magical New Years Eve event.

Be greeted with various canapes and Bucks Fizz before being seated for a six course meal.

Juxtaposed against their elegant meal, is their slightly unusual entertainment comprising of casino tables and disco until 1.00am

Family Party - Cordingley Hall, Telford

Casey's is holding a fabulous New Years Eve party suitable for the whole family at Cordingley hall.

The event starts with a kid's mini disco with live entertainment with a meet and greet and photo opportunity with Marshall from Paw Patrol.

at 7.30pm food platters are served to your table before Party at Gatsby's begins at 9pm for the adults, with live performances from era's of Gatsby, Motown and party.

The adults disco begins at 10.--pm before the midnight countdown and the party continues.

Adults are greeted with a cocktail or mocktail on arrival and kids drink free all night.

Quacking New Years Eve Party - The Ugly Duckling, Telford

Telford's The Ugly Duckling have decided to throw their first ever New Years Eve bash - and it looks to be a big one.

They have live music throughout the night from Jake Bucknell and Joshua Sole as well as a disco in-between acts and after midnight.

The entrance fee also includes a Gala buffet within the price.

New Years Eve Residential - Lion Quays Hotel & Spa, Oswestry

For a relaxing and peaceful New Years Eve head to Lion Quays Hotel & Spa tucked away in Oswestry.

Enjoy one night stay at the resort with breakfast included the following day and full use of the Country Club facilities including the gym, pool, poolside jacuzzi, steam room, sauna plus free entry to fitness classes.

On the night, enjoy a champagne reception and a five course dinner before live entertainment from Zoot Serious and the Bellyful of Bop and a 10 piece band playing jump jive, swing, R&B and disco classics.

