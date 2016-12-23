The Osmonds return to Birmingham for festive spectacular

Seventies stars The Osmonds will return to Birmingham to celebrate the festive season in style tonight.

They will star in the Andy Williams Christmas Extravaganza at the city’s Town Hall.

Jimmy Osmond said he was looking forward to the show.

“It’s truly the most wonderful time of the year, and my brothers Jay, Merrill and I are looking forward to once again bringing back some of that Christmas cheer,” he said.

Special guest stars from Britain’s Got Talent – ventriloquist Steve Hewlett and one of the show’s stand out young singers Charlie Green – will complete the festive family show.