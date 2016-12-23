Telford's chirpy Mandi ruffles feathers on First Dates TV show

Mandi Wilson wore her heart on her sleeve and a bird in her hair when she appeared on the Channel 4 dating show First Dates.

The businesswoman from Shropshire with a penchant for pink made hundreds of online fans after her televised date with semi-retired antiques dealer Robert.

She said that on a shopping trip to Telford town centre after the show was aired people went up to her to chat and ask for photographs.

Mandi, 60, runs the successful high-end events company Goose on the Loose, from Eyton-on-The-Weald near Shawbirch.

She applied to go on First Dates after watching it one evening, but said she never thought she would even get an interview.

“I was contacted within days then had to go for an interview before being chosen.”

Mandi said the experience of the date itself, at a restaurant in London, was a surreal experience.

“We had been questioned a lot before the date so that the producers could find us a good match,” she said. “Some of the things they asked me were really quite deep.

“When they heard that I had a poodle called Gandi, who is pink, they wanted me to take him with me. But he is too badly behaved.

“Instead I showed Robert a photograph of him.

“The date was really nice, we chatted and because the cameras are not in view you do forget that you are being filmed,” she said.

Despite getting on well on the lunch date, Mandi said there were no sparks between them.

They decided to leave as friends but Mandi said Robert had not been in touch since the filming.

“You know, maybe the right person is not out there for me,” she said.

Her unusual headpiece – a pink bird on a bandana – caught the eye of Maitre D’ of the restaurant, Fred Sireix who said: “This lady has got a bird nest in her hair!”

She said: “I always wear a bird. People just know that I wear a bird, they just think I’m a bit mad.”

The appearance brought a string of compliments from both friends and strangers on social media and in public.

“Everyone has been so kinds and said really nice things,” she said.

“I had to go and do some Christmas shopping in Telford on Tuesday and people kept coming up to us and asking if I was the woman on First Dates. They even asked if they could have a photograph taken with me.”

Among Mandi’s biggest fans are her three children Jolli, 26, Fred, 25, and Millie, 24.

“They loved the show and I think they were very proud of me for going on First Dates,” she said.