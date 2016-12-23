Plans for Ironbridge 1940s re-enactment in full swing

Preparations are already under way for a re-enactment weekend in Shropshire’s World Heritage Site.

This was the first year when the 1940s weekend was held in Ironbridge after outgrowing its previous venue in Jackfield.

Now organisers have said this year’s event is likely to be eclipsed in 2017.

Graham Hickman, one of the organisers, said: “We are planning to increase the participation within the town of Ironbridge with additional military and civilian displays and entertainment.

“The town will be alive with 1940s music, military and civilian vehicles on display and the shopkeepers are planning themed attractions, as well as decorating their premises with patriotic posters, flags and bunting together with sandbags.”

More than 500 Second World War re-enactors, and huge crowds descended on Dale End Park in May of this year for the event

This year, the organising committee are planning a number of lead-in events, the first being a 1940s event at the Malt House Pub and Restaurant in the Wharfage on January 22.

As with previous years, money will go to the Pilgrim Bandits Charity. Tickets are £10 each. To book, call 07470 831484.