There’s nothing that says Christmas more than carols on a cold December evening - and it’s with that in mind that Katherine Jenkins bought her Celebration tour to the Birmingham Symphony Hall last night.

Rising to fame for her classical-crossover soprano, Katherine Jenkins has sold more than 5 million records worldwide - and saw the Symphony Hall packed to the rafters.

Accompanied by the London Concert Orchestra led by Anthony Inglis, Jenkins treated the audience to a mixture of Christmas standards and classical-crossover hits such as Carousel’s You’ll Never Walk Alone and Angels From The Realms of Glory.

Jenkins was also accompanied at various intervals by Britain’s Got Talents Jonathon Antoine, who had his own moment in the spotlight performing a stunning version of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah.

The voice that has become so recognised around the world as Jenkins' soprano, shone on tracks such as Silent Night dedicated to her 14-month-old child Aaliyah, and a breathtaking cover of Amazing Grace.

The London Concert Orchestra was also given its time to shine, allowing Jenkins to change into many impressive dresses throughout the evening, performing Skater’s Waltz and Sclittenfahrt Polka.

Jenkins' presence on stage changed from highly warm and welcoming when speaking directly to the audience, while totally commanding and leading the room upon releasing her highly recognisable voice.

Treating the audience to anecdotes of the Britain’s Got Talent final and Royal celebrations at Windsor Castle, Jenkins also took the time to interact with younger members of the audience and wish loyal fans a happy birthday; even if she did forget their name.

There was also time for the audience to sing along, as song sheets were handed out upon entrance for both Oh Come All Ye Faithful and Hark the Herald Angels Sing with the entire audience participating in a mass carol service.

As the crowd’s poured back onto the cold Birmingham streets following a mesmerizing L’Amore Sei Tu (I Will Always Love You), it was obvious that everyone felt like Christmas had truly arrived after a festive evening with a national treasure.

By Daniel Earl