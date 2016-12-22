Second World War plane winging its way to RAF Museum Cosford

This impressive machine is just one of a number of aircraft that will be making their way to a museum in the new year. The Junkers Ju 88R-1 is currently on display at the RAF Museum in London, but will soon be winging its way to RAF Cosford.

Work is already under way at the museum’s London site to prepare the aircraft for transportation by road to Cosford.

Other aircraft coming include the Midlands-built Boulton Paul Defiant M1, Gloster Gladiator 1 and the Westland Lysander III, which have already arrived in Cosford.

They have also been joined by a Messerschmitt BF109G-2 and the 1930s bi-plane the de Havilliand Tiger Moth II.

Ian Thirsk, head of collections at the RAF museum, said: “It’s been a busy month at Cosford with five new aircraft arrivals. We took delivery of the Bf109 and the Tiger Moth earlier this month and now we welcome the Defiant, Gladiator and Lysander to the collection at Cosford.

“The Junkers Ju 88R-1, a sub-type of the most versatile German combat aircraft of the Second World War will complete the new line-up and is due to arrive before the new year.

“The museum’s centenary plans have provided an exciting opportunity to relocate significant aircraft in the collection closer to aviation fans in the Midlands.

“In total Cosford will have received six new aircraft in the final few months of this year.”

Visitors will be able to see all of the new aircraft fully reassembled and in their new display positions by early 2017, with the exception of the Lysander which will spend a short period in the museum’s Conservation Centre before eventually going on display.

The new aircraft arrivals will enable widen the museum’s story of the RAF, as the museum prepares to celebrate and commemorate the centenary of the RAF in 2018.

