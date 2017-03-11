Funding row: Find out how much your school in Shropshire could lose

Unions claim Shropshire’s schools will lose millions of pounds under the government’s proposed funding formula – and have worked out the amount they claim each school will lose.

Six unions combined to carry out research on the issue.

They have created a website, where teachers and parents can see the impact the new funding formula may have on their school.

The figures have been collated by the NUT, ATL, GMB, Unite, NAHT and Unison unions. The figures can be seen at schoolcuts.org.uk

According to the website, Bishop’s Castle Community College will see its budget change by £257,969 by 2019 – equating to a net loss of £616 for each of its 419 pupils, according to teacher unions.

The Marches School in Oswestry, which has 1,220 pupils, will lose £522,032 by 2019, according to the unions – the equivalent loss of 15 teachers.

New College in Telford will see its budget change by £407,331 by 2019 and the projected loss of 10 teachers.

In Shrewsbury, Oakmeadow Primary School is one of the school’s to be hardest hit. The budget will be hit by £133,422, according to the figures.

Carla Whelan, headteacher of Oakmeadow, in Bayston Hill, said: “It is going to be a huge detriment to what we can provide for children. Most schools will have to look at the support mechanism for teachers and that means admin and TAs.

It is becoming unmanageable. It is getting hugely stressful for teachers. Teaching is no longer such a nice and attractive profession as it used to be.”

Meole Brace Primary will see it’s budget change by £115,504, Crowmoor Primary School will lose £104,342 and The Grange School, all in Shrewsbury, will have its budget slashed by £99,823, losing £346 per pupil.

St Laurence’s Primary School in Ludlow, which he has 199 pupils will lose £93,172 and Woodside Primary School in Oswestry will have a budget change by 2019 of £241,558.

In Telford, Newdale Primary School – which has 407 pupils will lose £33,464 and the budget of Old Oak Primary School will change by £50,427.

Oldbury Wells School in Bridgnorth, which has 701 students, will see its budget change by £393,670 by 2019 leading to £562 lost per pupil and the equivalent loss of 10 teachers.