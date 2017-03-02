New degree courses on offer at Telford university campus

New degree courses are being offered in Telford. The new courses are being offered by the University of Wolverhampton at its University Centre Telford campus in Southwater One.

Students have recently enrolled at the University Centre Telford on the BA (Honours) special educational needs, disability, inclusion studies and childhood and family studies degree course which has been developed by the faculty of education, health and wellbeing.

The course has been designed to meet the needs of local learners, including those who have completed their foundation degrees in supporting children in primary education or early years’ service with Telford College of Arts and Technology (TCAT) or other local colleges.

Catherine Lamond, senior lecturer at the University of Wolverhampton, said: “It’s great news that we are offering another new programme, reinforcing the University’s commitment to regional learning and its response to meeting local needs.

“We are delighted to run this programme in Telford so that learners can complete the Honours degree without having to travel to Walsall.”

Caroline Bastow, higher education co-ordinator at TCAT, said: “TCAT offers a wide range of Foundation Degrees, HND and professional qualifications and working with the University of Wolverhampton to identify progression routes is a key element of our partnership with them. This demonstrates just one way that local learners can access Higher Education in the area.”

Student, Clare Taylor, said “I live in Telford and have studied away from the area before – it’s always been a pain commuting hours to do a course. “Telford is convenient for me and my family as it is close to home and studying part-time is ideal as I work full-time.”

University Centre Telford opened in Telford’s new Southwater development in April 2015. It is a partnership between the University of Wolverhampton, TCAT and Telford & Wrekin Council and promotes higher education within the Telford area.

In addition to its formal undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, it also offers taster sessions and short courses for information about higher education and provides advice on applying to university.