Environment Secretary Andrea Leadsom brings positive message to Harper Adams University students

Environment Secretary Andrea Leadsom was today visitinhg agricultural students in Shropshire, bringing a positive post-Brexit message.

She was due to tell students at Harper Adams University, near Newport, that she was determined to persuade a new generation that farming is an industry worth entering as a career.

Mrs Leadsom was meeting students and university leaders at the Edgmond campus.

She was due to see some of the new technologies that Harper Adams is specialising in, including the use of drones and robots.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mrs Leadsom said her priorities were to build “world-leading food and farming industries”, covering trade, productivity and innovation, sustainability, animal health and welfare and resilience.

She added: “Food and farming faces some of the biggest changes of any sector as we leave the EU. But with change comes great opportunities for what also is by far the UK’s largest manufacturing sector.”

Mrs Leadsom said that she was sure there would continue to be support for UK farming following Brexit.

She warned that the negotiations would take time and that change was “inevitable”.

But she added: “As a major contributor to the UK economy – contributing close to £110 billion each year – there is no doubt there will be support for our vital food and farming industry after we leave the EU.”

The Environment Secretary said export of British food and drink had broken records this year, and she was sure that would continue.

“As a global trading nation with so much to offer the world, we are looking to build new partnerships and strike the best free trade deals for Britain.”

She said her priorities included bringing on a new generation of farmers, to secure the future of agriculture in Britain and to help the industry meet future challenges.

And she also praised the work being carried out at Harper Adams on ground-breaking technology.

She said: “We want to put innovation and technology at the heart of farming, urging the industry to engage with more young people and demonstrating that farming is a prospective career choice.”

Today’s visit is the latest to be made by Government representatives and cements Harper Adams University’s role as one of Britain’s leading centres for learning in the agricultural industry.