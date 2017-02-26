Anger as nod given to Telford school catchment areas

Controversial plans to change school catchment areas in Telford have been given the nod by cabinet chiefs.

About 60 people attended a meeting of Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet to hear the proposals being discussed, with some branding the decision a “whitewash” as they left disappointed with the outcome.

Changes are set to be made to several catchment areas after cabinet chiefs gave their approval, coming into effect from September 2018.

But residents in Muxton are up in arms as the catchment area for Burton Borough School in Newport will be redrawn to no longer include the village.

Instead, Telford Priory School in Wrockwardine Wood would be within the catchment area for children living in Muxton.

Councillor Andrew Eade, leader of the opposition Tory group, criticised the plans during the cabinet meeting on Thursday night and was supported by claps and cheers from the public.

He said residents in Muxton were being treated as “second-class citizens”.

Councillor Eade said he believed the changes were being made to cut transport costs and the safety of pupils was also a concern.

Parents in Muxton have previously claimed that walking the route to Telford Priory School is long and “dangerous”.

Councillor Eade said there remained capacity at Burton Borough School and there was no need to put in place these “unnecessary measures”.

He suggested there should be a shared catchment area, adding: “At the moment there exists no evidence proper consultation has been given.

“It has been little more than a tick box exercise.”

But Jim Collins, the council’s assistant director for education and corporate parenting, said despite the changes parents could still apply to any school of their choice and refuted that the proposals were driven by financial reasons.

He said the proposals satisfied the desire for pupils to live within three miles of the school they attend.

He added: “It’s deemed by the council’s transport department the route from Muxton to Telford Priory School is safe.”

He said the council could also look at making improvements – for example reviewing cycle routes – if there were areas of concern.

Concerns were also raised during the meeting that pupils in certain areas of Staffordshire could have an advantage when applying to schools in Telford, despite their parents not being taxpayers in the borough.

Council leader Shaun Davies told the meeting he would write to Education Secretary Justine Greening and local MPs asking them to look at that issue.