Dispute over academy plans for Bishop’s Castle Primary School

A dispute has broken out over the future of Bishop’s Castle Primary School, as a public meeting has been called to discuss the options.

Consultation has started on whether the school should go for academy status with the Hereford-based Bishop Anthony Educational Trust.

But the move has upset plans for a multi-academy trust covering schools in the Bishop’s Castle area, led by the town’s secondary school The Community College.

Community College governors and headteacher Alan Doust have said they knew nothing of the primary’s plans to go for academy status with a separate trust until a letter went out to parents from Bishop’s Castle Primary School headteacher Andrew Baker at the end of last week.

But governors at the primary have said they don’t see why the move should affect the Community College as it can be affiliated with the Bishop Anthony Educational Trust, which is linked to the Hereford Diocese, at the same time as continuing to work with the town’s secondary school.

Jim Sparkes, chairman of Bishop’s Castle Community College governors, said: “The primary school’s announcement took us by surprise, given the three years of collaborative work undertaken by the South West Shropshire Learning Trust, which includes Bishop’s Castle Primary School. There is a well supported multi-academy trust being proposed by the local authority. It will enhance the partnership between all schools in the Bishop’s Castle area and enrich the student experience. We would like Bishop’s Castle Primary School parents to know of this alternative before they make their decision.”

The meeting will be held at 6pm on Friday next week in the SpArC Theatre, adjoining the Community College site.

Bishop’s Castle Primary School has been among a number of schools in south west Shropshire working together for the last three years, emphasising the sharing of good practice and resources. Community College governors fear that if it goes its own way it could hurt the partnership.

But Jane Carroll, chairman of governors at Bishop’s Castle Primary School, said she did not see why that should be the case.

She said: “They think that we, in joining the Bishop Anthony Educational Trust, are somehow endangering the college but I’m not sure what the difference will be.

“We are part of the South West Shropshire Learning Trust, and as far as I’m aware we will stay that way.”

A Community College spokesman said: “Parents must make their own decisions, but we are calling the meeting on March 3 because we think they should know of the alternative before they make up their minds.”