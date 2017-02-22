Telford free school planned for 5-18-year-olds in a first for town

An application has been made to set up a new all-through school in Telford, catering for five to 18-year-olds.

The free school would be the first of its kind for Telford and would provide for up to 1,220 primary, secondary and sixth form students.

An application will be made to the Secretary of State to set up the school at a “suitable site” in Telford. It could open as soon as September 2018.

The plans have been put forward by Thomas Telford School and the trustees of the proposed Thomas Telford Multi-Academy Trust, who say it will be needed because of the number of houses being built in the area.

To be known as the Telford Free School, it will be part of the proposed multi-academy trust being established by Thomas Telford School, which based in Old Park, which will also include the current schools that it sponsors – Walsall, Sandwell and Madeley Academies.

Sir Kevin Satchwell, headmaster of Thomas Telford School said: “Thomas Telford School intends to open a free school under its proposed multi-academy trust subject to government approval.

“We must first establish if there is a need for an additional school in Telford and from research conducted to date there is an immediate clear need in the primary sector – and, in due course, the secondary sector due the growth in housing provision.

“As a consequence of this pupil numbers are set to rise rapidly and this presents us with the opportunity to provide something different in Telford – an all-through five to 18 free school.

“This will give parents a new choice of school. The free school will have similar characteristics to just like the other excellent academies that it has established in the last 12 years.

“An experienced team, with a proven track record of establishing new schools is ready and waiting to take on this exciting challenge to bring further excellence and educational opportunity for more young people in Telford.

“As a group of schools we work closely together sharing expertise and resources. The free school, if approved, will join the group and have all the benefits that working together brings.”

Information about the school, published on the Thomas Telford website, indicated it could cater for a total of 1,220 students.

It says its mission is “ to raise educational standards through effective practice and, thereafter, share this with the wider community”.

It says: “There will be an emphasis on good discipline and high standards of behaviour which is the ‘hallmark’ of our schools and forms part of the foundation where teachers can teach at their best and all students can achieve their full potential.

“We have close to nil permanent exclusions in our schools and academies and this will be an objective at The Telford Free School.”

If the application is successful, the proposed opening date could be as early as September 2018 or September 2019 and a suitable site will be found within Telford by the Education Funding Agency.

The notice has been published to nurseries, pre-schools, primary and secondary schools in Telford & Wrekin, the borough admissions team and forum, Shropshire and Staffordshire local authorities, libraries, the Mayor of Telford, the head of children’s services and in local press.

More information is available at ttsonline.net/page/telford-free-school.aspx