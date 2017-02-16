Telford school catchment areas to change after public consultation

Changes are set to be made to school catchment areas in Telford, following a public consultation.

Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet is being recommended to make the changes to six schools’ catchment areas coming into effect from September 2018.

It is making the changes to take into account the growth in population in the borough, particularly in the Newport area.

The changes will also save the council money.

The authority has already cut its budget by £80 million since 2010, but council bosses expect to have to find nearly £50 million more in savings by 2020.

It will also mean that the new area would be in line with national guidance that councils should offer school places within three miles of a child’s home where possible.

Parents would still be able to apply for places at a school outside their catchment area, as they can now.

Also if a child has a sibling at an out-of-catchment area school, while not guaranteeing a place, this would increase their chances of securing a place at this school.

The changes being recommended for approval are that Lilleshall Primary School would have catchment area priority for Lilleshall residents, while Muxton Primary School would also have catchment area priority for Muxton residents.

Lawley residents would have a shared catchment with shared attendance area with the Ercall Wood technology College Telford Langley School as both are within three miles.

Burton Borough’s catchment area would be redrawn to include Newport, rural villages around Newport including Lilleshall

And the newly built Telford Priory School’s catchment area would include Muxton.

More than 300 people responded to the consultation.

Overall, most people backed the changes for Lilleshall and Muxton primaries and for Lawley residents.

The consultation also saw many comments from residents in Muxton against changes.

The cabinet is being asked to consider a number of measures to address concerns expressed by these residents, which include the distance from Muxton to Telford Priory, which the council says brings it within guidance and also has the number five bus running from Muxton to very close to the Telford Priory school with timetabled buses that fit with the start and end of the school day.

Parents have also raised concerns about the safety of the walking route from Muxton to Telford Priory, but the council says it has assessed it and believes it to be suitable, though changes will be made, including new cycle paths.

Muxton pupils who are at Burton Borough before any change would come into effect in September 2018 would continue to receive subsidised transport to Burton Borough until they finish at the school and current year six pupils would not be affected by any changes, while for children starting secondary school in September 2018, parents can continue to apply for schools outside their catchment area. Any child with a sibling at Burton Borough would be given a higher priority for a place there.

Councillor Gilly Reynolds, cabinet member for education, employment and regeneration, said: “These changes would see a consistent approach across the borough in line with national guidance.

“The planned changes would see more people come into the catchment of the new Telford Priory School which has excellent facilities.

“I appreciate that some residents in Muxton have concerns. That’s why we have looked very closely at these and would seek to address these as far as possible while consistently applying the national guidance – a secondary school place for children within three miles of their home.”

The report will be considered when cabinet meets at Addenbrooke House on Thursday.