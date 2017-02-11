'Most Shropshire primary school pupils will lose out' over Government changes

Two thirds of primary school pupils in Shropshire will be worse off under proposed changes to the way the Government funds education, it has been claimed.

The Shropshire Schools Forum is calling for teachers, school governors and even parents to make their views known on the changes, as calculations reveal 65 percent of primary pupils will be worse off under the new formula, to be introduced in April 2018.

There will be a less dramatic effect on secondary pupils, with 55 percent worse off but 45 per cent better.

Councillor Nicholas Bardsley, Shropshire Council’s deputy portfolio-holder for education, said people only had a matter of weeks, until March 22, to speak out about the changes currently being consulted on.

He said overall the proposed new “national funding formula” would see a very slight increase in the settlement coming from central government to the local authority in Shropshire, but the way it was worked out per pupil would all change, with a range of “weightings” that heavily favoured those from deprived backgrounds.

He said that may be a major issue in more urban areas but it did not suit a rural region such as Shropshire as well.

He said: “We don’t think the Government’s got it right.

“We think the amount overall coming in to Shropshire is too small – it’s a very modest increase indeed.

“Of course deprivation factors are important but we think too much is going into these extra factors and not enough per pupil.

“We have started talking to our MPs and there will be a formal response from the council.

“But I think it is a vital thing for every school in Shropshire to make their view heard.

“I don’t think it’s too late to change these proposal – they are just proposals at this stage.

“It’s up to all of us concerned with the education of children in Shropshire to say we don’t think this is right for Shropshire.”

He said it wasn’t just headteachers and governors who should be responding, but parents too.

“They need to get involved, there is too much at stake.”

The changes will come on top of various cuts to other education funding streams due to take place over the next few years.

Among these will be the withdrawal of part of the Education Services Grant that pays for various behind-the-scenes administration services in schools.

Phil Wilson, Shropshire Council’s service delivery manager, said that would amount to maintained primary schools losing the equivalent of £32.74 per pupil and secondary schools losing £14.19, by September this year. Academy funding will be protected in the short term.