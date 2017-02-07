Shropshire headteachers say schools need more money after figures reveal they are £395 worse off per pupil

Education campaigners want more money from government after figures revealed Shropshire schools will be up to £395 worse off per pupil than two years ago.

According to the National Audit Office figures school spending pressures will leave schools in the Shropshire Council area nine per cent worse off per child on roll.

In Telford and Wrekin schools will be £167 per pupil, or four per cent worse off, unless more cash is forthcoming.

The figures come as council chiefs and headteachers tackle concerns over a funding shortfall, fears of staffing cuts and increased class sizes, at a time when the government is reviewing the way its calculates how much schools get.

The Department for Education insists that it is putting a record amount of money into schools, however critics claim it has failed to take account of rising pupil numbers and increased costs.

Rob Kelsall, Shropshire regional secretary for the National Headteachers Association, said: “The government seems to have completely ignored or underestimated the cost of running the average school between now and 2020. At the same time they have frozen the money per pupil being put into our schools. Its own spending watchdog the National Audit Office in real terms is saying schools are facing exceptional cost pressures. For the government to try to introduce a new national funding formula whilst there is a few million short in the system is creating essentially the perfect storm.”

“Small schools in particular are the ones that will suffer the cuts more profoundly although the government has put in a ‘sparsity factor’ into the new funding formula,” he added.

Mr Kelsall said education in the region has seen a £13m dip in funding in recent years and schools are shedding teachers, classroom support workers and education psychologists in a bid to balance the books.

David Minnery, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said: “With recent and planned changes to Government grants and the current national consultation into a national funding formula, these are challenging times for schools. It’s important that schools and headteachers are aware of current and planned changes to their funding, so that they can plan ahead and continue to provide the best possible education to the county’s children.

“Shropshire Council and Shropshire Schools Forum have therefore invited representatives from all schools in the Shropshire Council area to a meeting in Shrewsbury this Wednesday at which we will provide a detailed update on current and future developments, and the challenges that lie ahead, and give them the opportunity to ask questions.”

While the NAHT will hold a meeting on Thursday at Lord Hill Hotel, Abbey Foregate,Shrewsbury, at 7pm.