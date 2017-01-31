Shropshire college in Premier league for training - video and pictures

It has all the comforts and facilities you would expect from a budget hotel. But this Premier Inn isn’t open to the public. Instead it’s helping to train a new generation of hotel workers.

The training centre at Derwen College comes complete with a reception area, three en suite bedrooms and a linen room.

The college, at Gobowen, near Oswestry, is a specialist centre for young people with learning difficulties and disabilities.

As well as post-16 education the young people enjoy work experience in a commercial campus at the college.

Premier Inn’s on-site ‘hotel’ is the latest way in which students can enjoy learning new skills that they can use to find themselves a career when they leave college.

Visitors to the complex have for many years been able to enjoy meals in the Orangery restaurant and in the popular coffee shop.

Meals are designed, cooked and served by students who go on to enjoy jobs in the catering trade.

The garden centre at the college is also extremely popular with visitors as is the more recently opened farm shop where produce grown in the greenhouses and the orchard and also created at the college, such as the award winning jams and chutneys and homemade bread, are sold.

Students also supply hanging baskets to companies and individuals and there is also a busy craft and printing department.

College principal Meryl Green said: “We are absolutely delighted with this new Premier Inn development on-site at Derwen College and excited about the opportunities it will bring.

“This amazing training facility will enable increased numbers of students to access industry-standard training in hospitality and, ultimately, to improve their chances of gaining employment after college.

“We are very proud of the unique partnership we have developed with Premier Inn over the years and would like to thank them and Novus for their generosity and genuine commitment to this project.”

Premier Inn has been working with Derwen College, since 2013 and a partnership has formed where students from the college access local Premier Inn hotels for work experience opportunities.

The aim is for students to take up work placements with the chain when they return back to their home area when they have finished college.

Premier Inn area manager Tracey Bishop said: “The new programme will make a real difference to many lives. Derwen College will provide somewhere within their own community for them to learn valuable life skills, improve their confidence and build self esteem.

“This partnership between Premier Inn, Derwen College and Novus demonstrates how industry and education can work together for the benefit of everyone, and we have been amazed by the generosity and willingness of all of those who have contributed.”

The new training centre is designed as a real-life work setting for students to learn housekeeping skills.

The centre was created by a team from Derwen College, Premier Inn and Novus Property Solutions, the company which builds and fits out Premier Inn rooms, which provided all materials and refurbishment work for free.

Neil Hand, managing director at Novus Property Solutions, said: “Making a positive impact in the communities in which we work is something we place emphasis on and pride in and it remains the driving force behind our ambitious Changing Lives programme.

“We wish everyone who attends this facility the best of luck and hope that they enjoy training here as much as we enjoyed helping to create it.”

As well as work experience at the college, students also enjoy work experience in the community.

A group of students run the coffee shop at Gobowen Railway Station which has helped to win the station railway awards.

Individuals are also found work experience placements in the areas.