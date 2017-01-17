Telford New College opening its doors to host an advice evening - Commercial Feature

COMMERCIAL FEATURE: Stay local for a top-quality education . . . that’s the message from New College Telford, which has the largest range of courses in the area.

From A-level, right through to degree level, the Wellington-based campus provides all the support you need to be successful and achieve your ambitions, along either an academic or vocational route.

Keen to know more? The college, in King Street, is opening its doors for an advice evening this Wednesday, from 6pm to 8pm. It’s a chance to have a good look round, meet staff in a relaxed environment, and find out more about courses on offer. There’s no appointment needed – just drop in.

The college’s goal is to equip students with the ambition, skills and confidence to stand out from the crowd.

Thinking bigger, aiming higher, shining brighter . . . that’s what New College Telford students do. The range of courses includes:

ACADEMIC SUBJECTS such as English Literature, Maths, Chemistry Biology and History

VOCATIONAL OPTIONS including Media Studies, Health & Social Care, Computer Graphics, Outdoor Education, and ICT.

APPRENTICESHIPS in areas such as catering, hospitality, customer service, business, health & social care, management, and early years education. Chris Wain, head of student experience, says: “Our students have the option to take the academic route, the vocational route, or a combination of both.

“Our specialist teaching staff have a proven track record of supporting students with their level three studies, and New College Telford has fantastic links with universities, and a tailored programme around careers advice and guidance.”

There are Higher Education options at New College for those who want to take the next step with a university-level qualification in a comfortable and supportive environment. To find out more, call New College Telford on 01952 641892, email info@nct.ac.uk or find more details at www.nct.ac.uk

Did you know that New College Telford offers transport from Bridgnorth right to the college gates?

To find out more about this service contact the college on the above number or call in to the advice evening on Wednesday.