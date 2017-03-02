Cash For Your Community 2017 finalists: T-Z

Please click on the name of a community group below to see their profile.

Telford Gateway Club

This is a club for adults with learning disabilities. Run entirely by volunteers, it holds weekly meetings providing fun and activities, including craft, bingo and meals out. They also play boccia, a game similar to bowls.

The club will put the money towards the cost of a short break in Llandudno for its members.

Treasurer Cheryl Thomas said: “Every year we fundraise in order to provide our members with a two-night break away.

“Within the break we include trips and activities to make the trip memorable for them.

“Fantastic memories are made every year and our volunteers give up their own time to go along. Additional funding would mean we can offer the trip to those members who need one-ton-one care and cannot afford to come, as they can’t pay for their carers.”

Holland Style, Allscott, Telford, TF6 5EB

Telford & Wrekin Foster Carers Association

This charity is run by foster carers for foster carers, to support them in their role looking after vulnerable children in care.

Treasurer Lorraine Dixon said the money would be spent on specialist training for carers, behavioural therapy, day trips, and an annual Christmas party.

“Investing in the children’s future after a poor start in life will pay dividends,” she said.

“We invest not only money but our carers’ time, which we would like to use to enhance skills.”

* Foster Carers Association, care of the Fostering Rescruitment Team, Darby House, Lawn Central, Telford, TF3 4JA

Telford Powerchair Football

Telford Powerchair Football brings the joys of The Beautiful Game to seriously disabled people of all ages.

The club has teams playing at national level, and has also won the West Midland regional league for the past two years.

But chairman Angela Reeve said raising funds was proving difficult.

“We are all parents and we self-fund,” she said. “Our training and running costs are over £5,000 a year, then on top we are having to pay £5,000 for each chair for each player. We are struggling.”

The money would be used to purchase new wheelchairs and a new kit, and to allow the club to attract new players.

126 School Road, Donnington, Telford, TF2 8HT

Telford & District Multiple Sclerosis Society

The society runs monthly social meet-ups and exercise sessions, as well as two different weekly yoga groups and a gym session at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital.

Chairman Kate Pountney said the money would make a big difference, as the organisation’s ability to continue delivering its services.

“Exercise is very beneficial to those with multiple sclerosis, so the knowledge that these sessions will continue would be very reassuring for our members.”

32 Walker Crescent, St Georges, Telford, TF2 9QA

Telford & Wrekin Parkinson’s Support Group

Friendship and support for anyone in the borough who is suffering with Parkinson’s is available from this group, which meets at Ketley Community Centre on the last Tuesday of every month.

Each meeting has a speaker which alternates between subjects relating to the disease and wider issues.

“There is always time for tea and a chat,” said secretary Carol Scott.

The group plans to use its share of the dream fund to pay for physiotherapy and speech therapy for sufferers of the illness.

“We constantly fundraise to be able to offer these sessions free of charge to all members, irrespective of financial situation,” said Carol.

“Every session is well attended and we want to be able to offer this. Any prize money would help our fundraising considerably.”

5 Walnut Close, Newport, Shropshire, TF10 7RR

Welshpool Community Transport

This small charity provides transport support for vulnerable people within a 10-mile radius of Welshpool.

The scheme is run for the benefit of people who are elderly, disabled or otherwise disadvantaged, who have no car of their own.

It offers taxi tokens for them to visit doctors, hospitals or shops, as well as using volunteer drivers to help out.

The charity’s Roger Brook said the money would allow it to increase the number of people it provides help to, which at the moment covers a range of 10-miles around Welshpool.

Welshpool Community Transport, 3 Leighton Park, Leighton, Welshpool, SY21 8LW

Wellington Cottage Care Trust

This is a nurse-led day-care centre in the former Wellington Cottage Care Hospital, which has been fully refurbished and modernised.

Catering for vulnerable adults with disabilities or special nursing-care needs, the charity provides a range of activities and entertainment, as well as meals and drinks in a safe, pleasant environment. The trust would use a slice of the fund to help pay for a washer/steriliser, complete with associated racking, which will cost approximately £4,500.

Business manager Sue Last said this would enable the staff to spend more time with the visitors, doing things such as playing games, helping them with exercise, and reading to visually impaired guests as well as other activities that require one-to-one involvement.

She said the service took care of mental, emotional and spiritual needs.

“Additionally, carers of our guests have time to themselves knowing their loved ones are in safe, capable hands,” Sue added.

79 Haygate Road, Wellington, Telford, TF1 2BJ

Wellington Amateurs FC

This club fields 10 football teams for different age groups, ranging from seven years at one end of the scale, to open adults at the other.

But Wellington Amateurs hopes that a slice of the dream fund will allow the club to add an extra team so that the current batch of under 16 year old players will be able to go on and play at the under-18 level when they are a little bit older.

Secretary Ben Coates said: “It will enable us to begin the side and will also enable us to kit them out correctly, ensuring that they have full kits and training kits, as well as training equipment.”

Mr Coates added that it would also help support coaching staff through their badges and training.

16 Portland Drive, Telford, TF3 5EW

Willey Wanderers Cricket Club

This small, traditional cricket club in a village on the outskirts of Broseley celebrated its 125th anniversary last year.

It fields two teams in the Shropshire Cricket League, as well as a Sunday team playing friendlies.

The club has a core of stalwart volunteers who regularly turn out to maintain the ground at Barrow, between Broseley and Much Wenlock.

Chairman Alan Rudd said a share of the money would allow the club to enrol youngsters on a junior coaching set up it was introducing for children aged five to 13.

“It will allow us to enrol members of the club into recognised English Cricket Board junior coaching courses, together with the relevant first-aid courses required, ensuring the longevity of the club,” he said.

The courses would be aimed at introducing and educating children from schools in Barrow, Broseley and Much Wenlock into cricket.

“We are also continuously striving to improve our all-round facilities including changing rooms, practice areas, and general ground improvements.”

Willey Wanderers Cricket Club, 17a High Street, Broseley, TF12 5HE