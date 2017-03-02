Cash For Your Community 2017 finalists S.

Please click on the name of a community group below to see their profile.

Severn Centre Trust

The Severn Centre Trust runs a community centre in Highley, and is raising funds to restore its swimming pool.

General manager Chris Reeves said the pool had an expected lifespan of 30 years when it opened 47 years ago.

He said it required refurbishment to continue to be used by the community.

Mr Reeves said the pool helped ensure residents had a healthier lifestyle in many ways.

He said: “The swimming pool has helped the community to come together.”

Severn Centre Trust, Bridgnorth Road, Highley, WV16 6JG

Shropshire Stags

Shropshire Stags are a rugby team which cater for people both with and without disabilities.

The team was formed 18 months ago, and includes players with Asperger’s, autism and Down’s syndrome.

The Stags, who train at Telford College of Arts and Technology, are hoping to take a team of 30 players to the mixed ability World Cup in Spain in August.

Treasurer Kim Barclay said a slice of the prize fund would go some way to enabling the team to compete in the competition.

“This will be the first major tournament the team will have played for,” said Kim.

“The team are going from strength to strength, gaining new members every week.

“This funding will enable those players on low incomes to travel to Spain with the team as this money will subsidise their travel expenses.”

26 Eastcote Avenue, Lawley, Telford, TF4 2FR

Shropshire and Staffordshire Blood Bikes

This charity helps save the lives of people by delivering urgent medical samples, including blood, platelets and frozen breast milk between hospitals and pathology labs on motorbikes.

The charity was formed three years ago and is 100 per cent staffed by volunteers. It receives no funding from the NHS.

Founder Lynne Stone says the money would be used to buy laptop computers, screens and projectors for when the charity goes out giving talks about its work.

“We can then respond to the many requests for information about what we do for the NHS. Doing talks is an excellent way to spread the word and raise funds,” she said.

Stanford House, Wharf Road, Gnosall, Stafford, ST20 0DA

Shrewsbury Food Hub

The Food Hub collects surplus food from supermarkets and then distributes it to charities and community groups across the Shrewsbury area.

Since it was formed in April last year, the hub’s team of 38 volunteers have delivered 21,000 meals to 32 hard-pressed community groups across the area, collecting food from eight different supermarkets.

Co-ordinator Katy Anderson said the money would help pay for volunteers’ costs, including food-safety training and fuel to make deliveries. She said it would enable the group to collect from more shops, and reach more people in the community.

“Our food improves diets, saves budget, makes it easy to teach about healthy food and brings people together,” said Katy.

She said the group helped the town’s Severn Hospice reduce its food costs by 10 per cent, and had allowed groups to run healthy eating courses for 500 children.

8a College Hill, Shrewsbury, SY1 1LZ

South Shropshire Youth Forum

South Shropshire Youth Forum runs services for young people, including regular youth clubs in Ludlow, Craven Arms, Church Stretton and Cleobury Mortimer.

It also works with projects that seek to give young people a voice, and helps them in their personal development, teaching them civic values.

Trustee James Smithers said the charity also ran a scheme where young people are supervised to work on gardens for the elderly.

“The prize money will help to extend and support this service for the future,” he said.

The charity has also helped young people with issues such as health problems, personal conflict and debt.

3 Guy Thornycroft Court, Tollgate Road, Ludlow, SY8 1TL

Severn Hospice

The hospice cares for about 2,100 patients with incurable illnesses, as well as providing support for their families and loved ones.

Covering Shropshire and mid-Wales, it serves one of the largest catchment areas for a UK hospice. The hospice wants to buy rising-recliner chairs to aid patient comfort and mobility, and specialist cushions to prevent pressure sores.

Fundraising manager Lucy Ruff said: “Maintaining a patient’s comfort and upholding their dignity are paramount to us.”

Severn Hospice, Apley Castle, Telford, TF1 6RH

1st Shifnal Scout Group

The 1st Shifnal Scout Group was reformed by a group of parents six years ago, after being closed for many years.

It now supports 150 children who attend every week.

Group scout leader Michelle Gough said the money would be used to go towards the building of an outdoor bushcraft shelter with a fire pit and solid floor.

“This would enable our children to spend more time outside learning through exciting activities and picking up life-skills,” she said.

“We would be able to accept more children to the group, providing more usable space.”

Park View, Haughton Lane, Shifnal, Shropshire, TF11 8HG

Stay

Stay provides housing and support to homeless and vulnerable people across Telford.

As well as providing supported housing, it also has workers who visit people in need of help in their own home or other place of choice. The charity was formed 26 years ago, and now supports around 150 people at any one time, assisting them to develop and turn their lives around.

Fundraising and marketing executive Kay Bennett said the money would go towards the cost of supplying items such as tents, sleeping bags, clothing, food and drink to homeless people.

She said: “This makes a difference to the lives of the people helped by removing some of the barriers to taking the first step from street to home.”

Meeting Point House, Southwater Square, Telford, TF3 4HS

Shrewsbury Community First Responders

These volunteers are very often the first people who arrive on the scene in the case of an emergency.

Fully trained by West Midlands Ambulance Service, they treat patients in a full range of emergencies including people suffering cardiac arrest, falls and accidents.

The charity is also seeking to get as many people as possible in the community trained in the use of defibrillators.

First responder Danielle Rowark said the money would allow the group to fund new equipment.

“Also, we’d like to work more with the schools in the community to help children understand a little more about what we do, and also what they could do in emergency situations,” she said.

2 Poplar Close, Shrewsbury, SY1 2UU

Start Up Enterprise Partnership

This year, Start Up Enterprise Partnership celebrates 20 years of helping local entrepreneurs in Shropshire.

The not-for-profit company helps unemployed young people set up their own businesses, boosting the county’s economy and making its market towns more vibrant.

Project director Fay Eason said the money would be used to help organise a teenage market in Wellington for young entrepreneurs to launch their businesses.

She said: “We can help 100 young Shropshire people with entrepreneurial ambitions as well as inspiring many others to follow in their footsteps.

“We provide workshops to help young aspiring business owners, and this teenage market is designed and ready to go.”

Start Up Enterprise Partnership, 17 Market Square, Wellington, Telford, TF1 1BU

Sports and Arts in the Community (Sparc), South West Shropshire

The charity was formed six months ago to support the Sparc leisure centre in Bishop’s Castle, which is threatened with closure.

So far it has raised £60,000, but trustee Ruth Houghton said it would need to find much more to ensure the future survival of the centre.

“Sparc is the living heart of the town, providing vital sports, swimming, fitness, arts and social facilities for the whole community and surrounding areas,” said Ruth. Last year the charity held the Colour Run, where entrants are sprayed with coloured paint at regular intervals. A total of 300 runners of all ages took part, raising more than £3,000, and Ruth said having money up front would enable the organisers to expand the event.

Sparc, c/o Enterprise House, Station Street, Bishop’s Castle, Shropshire, SY9 5AQ

Shropshire Rural Communities Charity

Shropshire Rural Communities Charity is committed to making the county a great place for everyone to live, no matter what challenges they face.

Chief executive Julia Baron said difficulties people in the county faced could include poor transport, lack of amenities, ill health, and hard-to-heat homes, as well as a lack of social contact.

The charity plans to use the money for its Wheels To Work scheme, which lends people pedal cycles or motor scooters to get to work.

“A short-term loan of transport enables people to get and become established in a job,” said Julia.

“With experience and regular income, they develop independence, confidence and are able to progress.

“In time they can buy their own transport, get a better job or a second job and look forward to a future.”

Shropshire Rural Communities Charity, 4 The Creative Quarter, Shrewsbury Business Park, Shrewsbury, SY2 6LG

Shropshire Rainbow Film Festival

Shropshire Rainbow Film Festival was first held in 2006, and over the years has become a focal point for the county’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

It provides a social network of support for those coming to terms with their identity, and how to interact with those around them.

The group played a role in

Volunteer co-ordinator Chris Brown said: “Rainbow Film Festival aims to promote confidence and wellbeing within the LGBT community, plus the understanding and acceptance of others.

“As a result, Shropshire has developed a reputation as an accepting and inclusive community.”

Chris said the prize money would assist in further developing the programme.

“Recent achievements include partnership working towards Shrewsbury’s hosting of the Midland Hub of National LGBT History in 2016,” Chris added.

“Rainbow Film Festival also marked Holocaust Memorial Day for the first time this year, with a film event attended by the Mayor of Shrewsbury and Steve Cunningham of Fairness, Respect, Equality, Shrewsbury.”

Shropshire Rainbow Film Festival, c/o The Old Market Hall Cinema, The Square, Shrewsbury, SY1 1LH