Cash For Your Community 2017 finalists: I-R

Jigsaw Family Group

This group supports 285 families across Shropshire who have children with neurological conditions that can cause social isolation, including autism or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Run by a group of experienced parents, the group aims to raise awareness of the issues surrounding the conditions, to improve services within health and education, and to reduce social isolation.

Chairman Lisa Roberts said: “We provide a supportive community that will help in times of crisis, and that has occurred a number of times where professional services were not available.

“We provide activity afternoons, coffee mornings, advocacy in education and health, and holiday outings, in a supportive, non-judgemental environment.”

The group wants to add a second afternoon for families, and the money would be used to pay for the rent of the premises, as well as a sports coach it already uses.

She said the building the group would use is on one floor, with a music room, art-and-crafts room, computer room, a sensory room for relaxation, and an area for sports.

“We usually have 28 families attend.”

5 Marshgate, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury, SY3 5PP

The Little Theatre

The Little Theatre is a community amateur theatre society based in the Donnington area of Telford.

It performs five shows a year, and maintains a 254-seat theatre in an old army hut which was once part of the wartime COD Donnington complex.

The group has 60 members, both adults and children, and its plays are watched by 2,500 people each year. Committee member Vikki Lee said the theatre needed a full revamp of its toilets, which would cost £7,000.

“The refurbishment would be of great benefit to both our members during rehearsal periods and also our audiences during performances,” she said.

29 Admaston Road, Wellington, Telford, TF1 3NE

Little Rascals Foundation

This charity was set up by the directors of the Little Rascals play centre to support children with disabilities.

Trustee Kim Wootton said the aim was to ensure that children felt accepted, included and appreciated.

The foundation plans to use the money to provide a travelling service, where sensory and soft-play equipment is taken out to children in their own homes or communities.

“It will enhance the lives of children by providing a much-needed service where they can access soft-play and sensory equipment in an environment where they feel safe and secure,” said Kim.

Little Rascals Foundation, 2 Maverick Business Park, Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, SY2 5TF

Ludlow & District Riding for the Disabled

This group provides riding and carriage-driving opportunities for disabled people in Ludlow and the surrounding area.

The organisation caters for 20 adults and 60 children who use its services on a regular basis, with a wide range of disabilities from social and behavioural problems to severe mental and physical impairment.

Denise Cottom, chairman of trustees, said the sessions combined education, therapy, and fun to improve physical and mental wellbeing.

“These activities can improve balance, mobility, co-ordination, confidence and self-esteem,” she said.

“They can develop communication, numerical and reading skills, and help to confront and overcome anxieties.

“Without our support, horse-riding and driving would be out of reach for most of our riders, but the subsidy we provide enables them to participate.”

She added that the group was staffed by a group of about 40 volunteers.

Manor Cottage, Stanway, Rushbury, Church Stretton, SY6 7EF

Loudwater Studio

This is an arts and creativity studio in Ludlow which promotes the importance of creative pursuits to assist people in their general health and well-being.

The studio is run by the Vision Homes Association which believes everyone can be creative, regardless of ability.

Business development manager Nikki(COR) Hook said staff at the studio worked regularly with the visually impaired and people with complex disabilities, including some with learning problems.

“Funding can sometimes be tight and this restricts the opportunities that staff are able to offer,” said Nikki.

“The prize money would mean the studio could continue offering workshops to those on restricted incomes and further activities for groups and individuals on more days of the week,” she said.

16A Burway trading estate, Bromfield Road, Ludlow, SY8 1EN

Shifnal and Albrighton Live at Home Scheme

This charity supports older people who live at home by offering services, including trips, groups, befriending, meals and shopping.

Manager Rachel Powell said the prize money would be used to set up a group for men, which would aim to tackle isolation and loneliness.

“Evidence shows that older men are more isolated than women who have less contact with family and friends, and these numbers are growing as men live longer,” she said.

“The prize money will enable us to begin this group, by reaching and linking similar aged men in our community.”

Rachel said it would help pay for a location, as well as transport and safe, supervised outings and activities. The money will help us to alleviate loneliness and isolation, and encourage independence and a better quality of life,” she added. We will provide opportunities for meals and exercise, along with company.” valuable confidential support, and mental stimulation.”

Unit 1, Broadway Court, Shifnal, TF11 8AZ

1st Monkmoor Scout Group

5 Marshgate, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury, SY3 5PP

The Movement Centre

This charity, based on the site of the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry, does vital work with children suffering from cerebral palsy and other movement-related conditions.

Therapy and fundraising assistant Curtis Langley said the charity uses a specialist treatment called Targeted Training, and for the children who come to the centre, this can be life changing.

“As a charity we need to raise vital funds every year in order to deliver our services to as many children as possible,” says Curtis.

“We require specialist equipment to support our unique therapy and to help enable disabled children to gain functional skills.

“Most of us take for granted the ability to control our head, to sit, to crawl, to stand or to walk.

“At the Movement Centre we help children to achieve these skills.”

He says unfortunately the centre’s treatment programme is not eligible for NHS funding, so the charity has to raise its own funds.

“This prize will enable us to fund equipment to be used in therapy for children who have a disability which affects their movement control.”

The Movement Centre, Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital, Gobowen, Oswestry, SY10 7AG

National Childbirth Trust Shrewsbury, Oswestry and surrounding areas

A branch of the National Childbirth Trust, this charity supports Shropshire parents in the first 1,000 days from conception.

It runs Bump & Babies groups, coffee meetings and walk-with-baby sessions. The group also provides packages of items including clothes, toiletries and toys to the parents of children who are in need.

Branch co-ordinator Hannah Eaton said the charity relied on donations from the public to create these packages. She said the money would be used to buy items such as nappies and toiletries which the charity is often short of.

“It would be wonderful to be able to offer complete bundles of essentials to help new mothers and fathers on their way into parenthood,” she added.

NCT Shrewsbury, C/O Rent A Space, Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury, SY1 4AN

North Shrewsbury Friendly Neighbours

Everybody needs good neighbours, and this charity gives support and practical help to the people of north Shrewsbury and surrounding areas who may be in need through social isolation, poverty or old age.

Co-ordinator Lesley Morris said: “We provide practical help and support with neighbourly tasks such as shopping, transport to the doctor or hospital appointments, befriending, dog-walking or errands.”

Friendly Neighbours also helps with the filling in of forms, emotional support, and is able to offer advice about help from other organisations.

The money will be used to help with transport costs.

67 New Park Street, Castlefield, Shrewsbury, SY2 2LE

Newport Cottage Care Centre

This day-care centre in Newport operates five days a week, and provides an important service to the elderly, disabled and people who do not require full nursing but do need some degree of care.

It also provides specialist dementia care for two days a week.

Fundraising assistant Angela Lucas said the charity did not receive any funding from the NHS, and needed to raise funds every year to continue providing a much-needed service for the community.

“There is an increasing need for this type of care in our local community, with an ageing population and evidence of a projected rise in dementia over the coming years.

“The prize money will help us to continue our work.”

Newport Cottage Care Centre, Upper Bar, Newport, Shropshire, TF10 7EH

Parkinson’s Disease Society, Shrewsbury branch

This charity wants to use the money to fund speech therapy for sufferers of Parkinson’s disease in the Shrewsbury area.

The society holds monthly meetings to give invaluable advice and support for sufferers of Parkinson’s disease and their carers.

Regular physiotherapy sessions are also provided.

Treasurer Maria Hankins said the loss of speech was a major problem for many people with the condition, and the feedback from the therapy sessions had been very positive.

“The prize money will enable us to continue to offer speech therapy and even allow us to extend this service,” she said.

“The therapy is already making a positive impact on people’s daily lives.”

3 Underdale Avenue, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY2 5DY

Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution

This charity provides financial and practical support to disadvantaged people from the farming community.

Regional manager Becky Davies said last year the Shropshire branch of the charity spent £80,000 providing valuable support.

“We help retired and working farmers across the county, including their families and those no longer able to work due to ill health or injury,” she said.

“We’re constantly fundraising to try to cover our expenditure. With the extra money we will be able to support more vulnerable people in Shropshire.”

Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution Shropshire, Fair Acres, Alberbury, Shrewsbury, SY5 9AB

Remap Shropshire

Remap provides tailor-made aids and equipment for disabled people, free of charge.

The service is delivered entirely by volunteers, who are experienced engineers and craftsmen with a wide variety of skills.

Chairman John Graham said: “We usually work with health professionals like occupational therapists to make sure the equipment we provide meets the needs of each person.”

He said a slice of the fund would allow the group, one of 80 spread across the country, to help as many people as possible who ask for assistance.

7 Worrow Drive, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury, SY3 5DJ