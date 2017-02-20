Cash For Your Community: Groups to find out if they have been chosen for share of £20,000

Charities and community groups will this week find out if they have been chosen for our £20,000 Cash For Your Community give-away.

A total of 132 groups applied to take part in this year’s scheme, which once again sees the Shropshire Star join forces with our partners at Enterprise Flex-E-Rent to give good causes a helping hand.

A panel of judges drawn from both organisations has now completed the process of choosing the 50 groups to take part in the scheme.

Successful applicants will be informed by letter over the next week.

Profiles of each of the lucky groups will feature in a special supplement in the Shropshire Star.

A token will be printed in the paper each day from March 2 to April 8, and readers will be invited to support their favourite causes by collecting tokens for them.