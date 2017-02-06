Warning over Schmallenberg

Livestock producers are being urged to submit lambs with suspected Schmallenberg virus for post-mortem examination as the number of confirmed cases of the disease grows.

Livestock producers are being urged to submit lambs with suspected Schmallenberg virus for post-mortem examination as the number of confirmed cases of the disease grows.

The disease has already been detected in lambs in the north east of England, Wales, the south west, the south east and Yorkshire.

Schmallenberg is capable of infecting pregnant sheep and cattle and causing severe malformations of foetuses in the womb. It emerged across Western Europe in November 2011 and, by July 2013, calves, lambs and kids with severe skeletal deformities had been reported in at least 24 European countries. Importantly, the virus does not spread from animal to animal but, like Bluetongue virus, is transmitted by midges, which infect the animals when they bite.

No, or very few, cases of Schmallenberg virus were confirmed in 2014 or 2015, possibly as a result of immunity built up by animals following the 2011/12 epidemic. Ben Strugnell, of Farm Post Mortem Ltd, which operates the service at J Warren ABP, said: “The possible re-emergence of Schmallenberg was predicted following a study in autumn 2015 which tested young flock replacement sheep in the south of England, the results of which suggested that levels of immunity may have dropped.

“It is very important that any lambs with skeletal deformities are submitted for post-mortem examination so that appropriate samples can be taken to establish whether Schmallenberg is the cause.

At present there are no vaccines available for Schmallenberg and it is already too late to vaccinate sheep which are due to lamb in spring. However, it is important that we ascertain the true levels of the virus, because this will help determine whether there is a need to vaccinate later in the year.”

Information on the current disease situation will be reflected in the Animal and Plant Healthy Agency (APHA) quarterly disease surveillance reports