New Welshpool stores set to create 110 jobs

Up to 110 jobs are expected to be created in the centre of Welshpool when two major stores open this spring.

Budget food chain Aldi is scheduled to open its major new store in Mill Lane, on April 27. About 40 jobs are being created by the German supermarket chain.

A new B&M store is also being built across the road, bringing another 70 jobs.

The Aldi store is currently being built next to the Smithfield Bell pub, just yards away from the town’s existing Tesco store.

Applicant Bill Sarre from TJL UK Ltd, based in Jersey, said the B&M shop would need 28 full-time employees and 42 part-time employees, as well as potential for jobs to be created by another shop unit once a tenant has been found.