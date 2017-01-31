Star PR and MNA Digital join Black Country Chamber of Commerce

Two leading Midlands-based agencies have joined the Black Country Chamber of Commerce.

MNA Digital and Telford-based Star PR’s membership of the chamber’s Platinum Group will raise their profiles.

MNA Digital bills itself as ‘the go-to agency’ for small to medium-sized businesses looking to build an online presence and take advantage of digital marketing tools.

Based in Wolverhampton, the agency helps businesses create an online marketing strategy that gets them noticed.

Star PR launched in April 2016 and is based in Telford with offices in Wolverhampton. The agency was recently taken over by agency director Sundeep Sehijpal with a brief of offering high quality public relations services for the local business community.

Andy Hill, managing director of MNA Digital, said: “I am excited that we have been given the opportunity to join the group. We look forward to working with the Chamber and other Platinum members in the future and growing our working relationships within the area.”

Sundeep added: “As a new and growing business, being a member of the Black Country Chamber of Commerce is a positive move for Star PR. Chamber membership will give Star PR access to promote our services to a range of companies and organisations across the region.”

The Platinum Group is a network of local business leaders from with companies in the manufacturing, automotive, logistics, freight and transport sectors within the Black Country.

Both agencies are owned by the Midland News Association, which owns the Express & Star, the UK’s biggest selling regional newspaper, as well as its sister paper the Shropshire Star.