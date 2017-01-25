Deflation hits Wynnstay sales

Agricultural group Wynnstay says it is "optimistic" for the year ahead despite a deflation-led fall in sales and profits last year.

The Llansantffraid-based group, which also has a large operation on the edge of Shrewsbury, saw revenue drop by 2.44 per cent to £368.14 million in the year to October 31.

Pre-tax profits were down 12 per cent at £7.29 million.

Chief executive Ken Greetham said: "Our results are in line with market expectations and reflect the tough trading environment, which stemmed from an imbalance in world markets and has led to low output prices for farmers, most apparent in the dairy sector."

He added that prices were now beginning to improve for farmers, partly because of the weakness of the pound.

"Over recent months, there has been a recovery in output prices for farmers, mainly as a result of the devaluation of Sterling, and the new financial year has started in line with management expectations," added Mr Greetham.

"We remain optimistic of further improvement and are focused on continuing to develop Wynnstay's market presence."